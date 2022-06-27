Our prime objective is to make services face-less, paper-less in J&K: LG

Jammu: The Government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu to jointly work on the capacity building of IT infrastructure & e-Services.

The MoU was signed between Ms. Prema Puri, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, and Prof. Manoj Singh Gaur, Director IIT Jammu in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the collaboration will create center of expertise and excellence towards design, development of projects related to software services, cyber-security, capacity building for cyber compliances and IT policies.