Outgoing DGP Dilbag Singh gets a warm send-off

Srinagar: After serving the J&K Police force for 37 years, the outgoing Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh who superannuated on Tuesday went down memory lane saying that he used to go for probation training on a Tonga (horsecart) and that a local Masjid was his praying place while he survived two terror attacks during his first posting in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that speaking after receiving a warm send-off at a specially organised function at the Armed Police Complex Zewan and Police Headquarters in Srinagar, Singh recalled his probationary period in Handwara saying he used to go for probation training on a Tonga and that local Masjid was his praying place.

He also mentioned his survival in two separate terror attacks during his first posting at Kupwara.

Reiterated that bringing peace back was a challenge but protecting it is an even bigger challenge, Singh said that under his leadership J&K Police killed around 1055 terrorists while 58 terrorists surrendered and 1448 terrorist supporters were arrested.

“During the period the Police force was honoured with an Ashok Chakra, three Kirti Chakra, 13 Shaurya Chakra, and 887 Police Medals,” he said.

Singh said that it was for the first time during the last three decades that there were no bandh calls and no hartals while education and businesses were not disturbed and people enjoyed a normal life.

He said that new investigation units like the State Investigation Agency (SIA), State Investigation Unit (SIU), Economic Offence Wing (EOW), and Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) had been created during his period as the DGP.

Singh said that 11,725 persons involved in the drug trade were arrested and 98,249 kg of narcotic and psychotropic substances including 741 kg heroin were also seized during the period.

He also thanked the Centre for its kind and generous support for J&K Police. Paying tribute to the fallen soldiers of the J&K Police, Singh said that they must stand by and take care of the families of these fallen heroes.

R R Swain, who took over as the new DGP, said that Singh always stood out in taking all people, colleagues, subordinates, and personnel as one unit.