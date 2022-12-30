Over ` 2 crore special welfare relief sanctioned for NoKs of deceased police personnel

Jammu: With an aim to provide financial succour to the families of the police personnel who have attained martyrdom or have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over rupees 2 crore as Special Welfare Relief/ex-gratia relief/financial assistance in favour NoKs of deceased police personnel/SPOs.
Vide different orders of PHQ, the DGP has sanctioned grant of ex-gratia relief of rupees 38 lakh in favour of dependents/legal heirs of martyr SgCT Amir Hassain and rupees 17.50 lakh in favour of dependents/legal heirs of martyr SPO Javid Ahmad. Both the officials has attained martyrdom in two different terrorist attacks.
DGP has also sanctioned financial assistance of rupees one lakh in favour of NoKs of martyr Ct Bashir Ahmad in connection with the marriage ceremony of his daughter.
Besides, the DGP has also sanctioned special welfare relief of rupees 22 lakh each in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased DySP Rukhsar Ahmad, ASI Gh Ali, ASI AB Rashid, SgCT Yash Paul Gotam, SgCT Ab Majeed and SgCT Mohd Yaqoob. Rupees 06 lakh each has also been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of deceased SPOs Sardari Lal and Omkar Singh. The deceased personnel have passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service.
Rupees one lakh each has already been paid to NoKs of these martyred/deceased Police personnel for performing their last rites through their concerned units. The Special Welfare Relief is sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Funds.
The Police Headquarters is implementing many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and also for the retired Police personnel & their spouses.