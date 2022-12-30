Over ` 2 crore special welfare relief sanctioned for NoKs of deceased police personnel

Jammu: With an aim to provide financial succour to the families of the police personnel who have attained martyrdom or have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over rupees 2 crore as Special Welfare Relief/ex-gratia relief/financial assistance in favour NoKs of deceased police personnel/SPOs.

Vide different orders of PHQ, the DGP has sanctioned grant of ex-gratia relief of rupees 38 lakh in favour of dependents/legal heirs of martyr SgCT Amir Hassain and rupees 17.50 lakh in favour of dependents/legal heirs of martyr SPO Javid Ahmad. Both the officials has attained martyrdom in two different terrorist attacks.

DGP has also sanctioned financial assistance of rupees one lakh in favour of NoKs of martyr Ct Bashir Ahmad in connection with the marriage ceremony of his daughter.