Over 200 services shifted to online mode in Kulgam

Kulgam: As a result of major shift in the structure of governance with many IT initiatives taken in recent times to transform and promote online public services delivery in the UT of J&K, the people of Kulgam have warmly accepted the new mechanism with thousands of people reaping the benefits of the government’s initiative within days, authorities said.

Under this system, the main emphasis is laid on G2C (Government to Citizen) Online Services and district Kulgam has shifted nearly 200 services to online mode and so far has received a good response of these services with people preferring applying through online mode for various certificates, documents and services.

Meanwhile, through the online mode of services, the revenue department has successfully issued nearly 33000 online certificates within the last 60 days.