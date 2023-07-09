Over 21,000 trees to be axed for Delhi-Katra Expressway

Jammu: Over 21,000 trees will be axed in Jammu and Reasi forest and Wildlife divisions for Delhi-Katra Expressway.

The information in this regard has been provided by the National Highway Authority of India.

In reply to a Right to Information plea by Jammu-based RTI activist Raman Sharma, the NHAI has informed that a total of 21483 trees are to be chopped down between Kunjwani to Sidhra and Sidhra to Ban Toll sections of the Jammu-Katra Expressway.

The NHAI reply given on June 23 revealed that 11946 will be axed under Jammu Forest Division for Kunjwani to Sidhra Section, 1781 trees for the Sidhra to Ban Toll Section out of which 746 fall under the Jammu Wildlife Division.

Under the jurisdiction of forest division Reasi, 7756 trees need to be removed between Domel and Katra sections.