Over 6 lakh consumer cases pending, National Lok Adalat to be held on Nov 12

New Delhi: Aiming to address pendency of 6,07,996 cases in consumer courts across the country, a National Lok Adalat will be held on November 12, an official statement said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh (28,318 cases pending), Maharashtra (18,093), Delhi (15,450), Madhya Pradesh (10,319), and Karnataka (9,615) are some of the states with the highest number of pending cases.

Through data analytics, sector-wise distribution of pendency has been identified such as banking with a total number of 71,379 pending cases, insurance with 168,827, e-commerce with 1,247, electricity with 33,919, railways with 2,316, etc, and efforts are being made towards the settlement of such consumer cases on priority.