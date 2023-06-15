Over Rs 1.97 crore sanctioned for welfare measures of police personnel

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to provide enhanced welfare measures to the police personnel, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned a welfare loan of over Rs 1.17crore in favour of 85 serving police personnel. He has also sanctioned special welfare relief in favour of NoKs of four deceased police personnel.

Under an order, rupees one lakh fifty thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of 11 police personnel for the purpose of the marriage of their sons and daughters. Similarly, Rupees one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 14 police personnel for the purpose of their own marriage.