Over Rs 1.97 crore sanctioned for welfare measures of police personnel

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to provide enhanced welfare measures to the police personnel, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned a welfare loan of over Rs 1.17crore in favour of 85 serving police personnel. He has also sanctioned special welfare relief in favour of NoKs of four deceased police personnel.
Under an order, rupees one lakh fifty thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of 11 police personnel for the purpose of the marriage of their sons and daughters. Similarly, Rupees one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 14 police personnel for the purpose of their own marriage.
59 police personnel have been provided welfare loans in the range of one lakh to two lakh fifty thousand for self-treatment and treatment of their dependents.
Also, 21 police personnel have been provided welfare relief in the range of twenty thousand to fifty thousand for self-treatment and treatment of their dependents.
In addition to this, one police personnel has been provided a welfare loan of rupees one lakh fifty thousand for the professional education of his ward.