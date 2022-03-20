PAGD classic case of foes turning friends for power: BJP

According to a press note, he was addressing a public rally at village Smailpur in Bari Brahamana area of the Samba District. Slathia lashed out at the PAGD constituents for testing the political understanding of the people, who know what they were up to just three or four years ago. “It does not need rocket science to Google to find out the choicest invectives they were hurling against each other,"he said.