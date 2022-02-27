PAGD’s whitepaper bunch of lies: Rana

Akhnoor: Terming the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration’s whitepaper ‘The Betrayal’ as a bunch of lies by a bunch of dynasts, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Sunday cautioned against attempts of creating an atmosphere of paranoia across Jammu and Kashmir in a fit of desperation to regain lost power by indulging in falsehood and misrepresentation of facts.
A statement of BJP issued here said that talking to media persons on the sidelines of a function in Akhnoor, Rana said, “Being rejected by the people of J&K in general and Kashmir in particular, the limited company of dynasts under the umbrella of PAGD is unsuccessfully trying to whip up passions to attain relevance in Kashmir politics.”
He said that the people know who’s who and could read between the lines, especially as the preface of their white lies exposes the inherent mischief of polarising the communities and regions to satiate their lust for power.
Rana said that the authors of the document had taken pains in defining the values and explaining the preamble of the constitution of India with reference to ‘Satyam Mave Jayte’ to make out a case in support of Article 370 but fail to appreciate the temporary nature of this provision.
He said that the temporary provision granting special status to J&K had to go for being an obstacle to the rights of Dalits, women, and tribals in particular.
“This is why the PAGD remains confined to a few cosy drawing rooms of Gupkar Road in Srinagar,” Rana said.
He also questioned the timing of the whitepaper, saying it took them 19-long months to frame up a response to August 2019 developments.
“The proprietary demanded them to wait for the outcome of their plea filed in the Supreme Court but they have chosen to articulate their false narrative in the public domain speaks of the underlying mischief. The public memory may be short but not that short to forget some of the actors of Kashmir politics seeking foreign forces to intervene in the issue related to Article 370,” Rana said.
He lamented the narrative being built up about BJP after registering a majority in the Legislative Assembly wanting to pass a resolution that “whatever they did in August 2019 has been accepted” to be placed in the Supreme Court.
“This is a classic case of hallucination where some people are trying to assume so many things,” Rana said. “August 5, 2019, political decisions are in the interests of the people of J&K and these were taken following the constitution and in a democratic manner.”
To a question on pledges being made from time to time with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of various agreements especially Delhi Agreement 1952 as reflected in the PAGD whitepaper, he said that much water had flown down Jhelum, Tawi and Sindh rivers since.
“Do they mean to say that these facts were not known to the stakeholders during 1975 accord which led to the change of dispensation in J&K with a towering leader taking oath as chief minister and not as the prime minister of the then state? This was the realisation of the political realities of the time,” Rana said.
Recalling the assurances held out by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister in the Parliament about J&K ushering a new phase of development, progress, and prosperity post-August 2019 political developments, he said that the interests of the people of Kashmir and Jammu regions would be safeguarded at all costs.
“This is the commitment of a party that believes in action,” Rana said and referred to various measures taken in recent years for stimulating the economy and undertaking development.
He said that the violence-related incidents had drastically come down, peace was prevailing with stone-pelting becoming a gruesome reality of the past.
Rana exuded confidence that democracy would touch a new zenith in J&K with the holding of elections and people stamping the government of their choice.
He urged the people not to buy the lies being spread by the dynasts in the shield of PAGD for their narrow political interests.
“Those trumpeting people to be the real fountainhead of power consider governance as their birthright and on the contrary, the BJP believes in power going to chosen representatives to serve the people without any discrimination,” Rana said.