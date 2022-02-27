PAGD’s whitepaper bunch of lies: Rana

“This is why the PAGD remains confined to a few cosy drawing rooms of Gupkar Road in Srinagar,” Rana said.

He also questioned the timing of the whitepaper, saying it took them 19-long months to frame up a response to August 2019 developments.

“The proprietary demanded them to wait for the outcome of their plea filed in the Supreme Court but they have chosen to articulate their false narrative in the public domain speaks of the underlying mischief. The public memory may be short but not that short to forget some of the actors of Kashmir politics seeking foreign forces to intervene in the issue related to Article 370,” Rana said.

He lamented the narrative being built up about BJP after registering a majority in the Legislative Assembly wanting to pass a resolution that “whatever they did in August 2019 has been accepted” to be placed in the Supreme Court.

“This is a classic case of hallucination where some people are trying to assume so many things,” Rana said. “August 5, 2019, political decisions are in the interests of the people of J&K and these were taken following the constitution and in a democratic manner.”