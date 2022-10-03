'Pahari people hopeful of good news'

Rajouri: The people from Pahari community in Rajouri and Poonch districts are having high hopes from Tuesday rally of Union Home minister to be organised in Rajouri add are also expecting announcement of some good news from the stage of venue.
A number of Pahari speaking people while interacting with Greater Kashmir said that October 4 is the landmark day in the history of struggle of Pahari people who are striving hard for schedule tribe status from last several decades.
Shahbaz Khan said that people of Pahari Tribe live in areas of Jammu and Kashmir including Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara and Baramulla districts and live a life full of hardships and challenges and also migrate seasonally with their livestock.
"From last more than three decades we are struggling for schedule tribe status and multiple commissions and committees have recommended this for Paharis and successive governments promised to announce the status but no one can solid on its promise." Khan said.
Vikrant Kumar, another Pahari activist and representative of Pahari ST Tribe Forum said that Paharis are demanding for ST status since long but no one ever bothered to listen to this demand and presently BJP Government is the lone Government which paid concern towards this genuine demand.