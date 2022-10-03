'Pahari people hopeful of good news'

Rajouri: The people from Pahari community in Rajouri and Poonch districts are having high hopes from Tuesday rally of Union Home minister to be organised in Rajouri add are also expecting announcement of some good news from the stage of venue.

A number of Pahari speaking people while interacting with Greater Kashmir said that October 4 is the landmark day in the history of struggle of Pahari people who are striving hard for schedule tribe status from last several decades.

Shahbaz Khan said that people of Pahari Tribe live in areas of Jammu and Kashmir including Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara and Baramulla districts and live a life full of hardships and challenges and also migrate seasonally with their livestock.