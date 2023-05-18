Pak’s desperate attempts to disrupt G20 summit reflects its frustration: Dr Jitendra

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Thursday said that Pakistan was making desperate attempts to disrupt G20 meetings particularly in Srinagar under India’s presidency and it was only reflecting its frustration.

He was responding to media queries on the sidelines of the first-ever high-level joint inter-institutional meeting of all the Vice Chancellors, Directors and heads of different Universities and scientific as well as academic institutions at Convention Centre, Jammu.

“What Pakistan is doing is nothing new. It has been making such desperate attempts since 1947 as it has not been able to reconcile to the fact that J&K is an integral part of India. Thus it will be a compulsion for anyone, whosoever will be in power there, to raise Kashmir as only a survival tactic. But as far as India is concerned, its forward march to scale new heights of progress and development has become a cause of envy for others, to the extent that even the citizens of Pakistan, the inhabitants of Pakistan occupied Kashmir too aspire to be a part of India,” Dr Jitendra said.