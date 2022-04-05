Palli village in Samba gearing up to host PM Modi’s interactive session with PRIs

Jammu: Palli village in Samba district is gearing up to host the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his forthcoming visit to Jammu on April 24, for his grand interactive session with Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to commemorate the nationwide “Panchayati Raj Diwas.”

Maintaining tradition to hold interactions with the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in different parts of the country, PM Modi has chosen J&K this time for his annual interactive session to mark the celebration of “Panchayati Raj Day.”

According to J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul, the efforts were also underway for arranging a meeting of the representatives of Kashmiri Pandits community with the Prime Minister during his visit.