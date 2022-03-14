PANCHAYATI RAJ SYSTEM | Steering J&K towards highest echelons of rural emancipation: Govt

Jammu: The Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), through which the self-government of villages is realised, have been entrusted with task of "economic development, strengthening social justice and implementation of Central and State Government Schemes at grassroots level, said an official press release.

The modern Panchayati raj system was formalised and introduced in India in April 1999 as the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution.

Under this system, an institution of ‘empowered local government’ is established with devolution of Functions, Funds and Functionaries (3Fs) to give people not only the voice but the power of choice as well.

The essence of Panchayati Raj is participatory local governance with bottom-up inputs into development process. It is part of a broader strategy of new ways of looking at and implementing participatory development in the light of a fresh parameter of ‘inclusion’ in governance.