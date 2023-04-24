Panchayats realising big dreams of small J&K villages: LG

Samba: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said Panchayats were realising big dreams of small J&K villages.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that participating in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day at Palli, Samba, the LG said, “As powerful agents of socio-economic change

and engines of rural development, Panchayats are making a significant contribution to the nation building and empowering the citizens to meet the challenge of sustainable development.”

Addressing the Panchayati Raj representatives, he highlighted the stories of best performing Panchayats of J&K that have been awarded in three categories at the national-level.

The LG also conferred awards to the concerned awardees of UT-level Panchayat Awards.