Panel to prepare financial road map for ODOP reconstituted

Jammu: The government on Thursday reconstituted a committee for preparation of an actionable export and financial road map for “One-District-One-Product” (ODOP).

“In supersession of Government Order No 1257-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated October 18, 2022, sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of a Committee for preparing an actionable export and financial road map for “One-District-One-Product” (ODOP) scheme in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” read GAD order.

As per GAD order, the reconstituted panel will have Administrative Secretary Agriculture Production Department as chairman. Administrative Secretary Industries and Commerce Department; Director Agriculture Jammu; Director Agriculture Kashmir; Director Horticulture Jammu; Director Horticulture Kashmir; Director Industries and Commerce Jammu/Kashmir; Director Handloom and Handicrafts Jammu/Kashmir; Managing Director JK Trade Promotion Organization; Managing Director J&K Horticulture, Planning Marketing Corporation; a representative each of Development Commissioner, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India and Director General of Foreign Trade, Government of India; Chief General Manager NABARD will be its members.

A representative of APEDA; Regional Director Reserve Bank of India; General Manager J&K UTLBC and Circle Head Punjab National Bank, Jammu will also be its members.