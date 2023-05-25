P&AO system introduced in all J&K Corporations, PSUs

Jammu: The Finance Department has introduced Pay and Accounts Office (P&AO) system for operations of funds through treasuries in respect of all Corporations and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) (funded by the government of Jammu & Kashmir).
The Corporations and PSUs have been given a fortnight to complete the modalities for smooth booking of expenditure through JKPaySys.
Sanction has been accorded to the introduction of P&AP system in respect of all the Corporations and PSUs which are presently not on Budget Estimation, Allocation and Monitoring System (BEAMS) and have been receiving full or partial financial assistance in the form of grant-in-aid, loan, budgetary support, Capex budget etc. from the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, for operations through treasuries.
BEAMS is an application for online budgeting and flow of resources – designed to capture flow of funds to each individual project under execution on a real time basis. This also enables the citizens to view projects being funded in their areas and thus actively participating in the process of development.
“Financial Advisors and Chief Accounts Officers (FA&CAOs) or Accounts officers of all such Corporations or PSUs, shall act as Chief Pay and Accounts Officers (CP&AOs) or Pay and Accounts Officers (P&AOs), as the case may be. The funds released through BEAMS shall be drawn by raising bills through JKPaySys by the respective CP&AOs or P&AOs to capture the real-time expenditure,” read an order issued by the Director General Budget, Finance department.
However, the accounting system of the individual Corporations or PSUs will remain the same, it has been clarified.
JKPaySys i.e., JK Payment System (PayManager) provides the common and integrated platform for Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to prepare all types of bills for booking of expenditure. This is also the Pay Bill Preparation System meant for J&K government employees. Besides, it also enables preparation of DA arrears, bonus, arrears and Leave encashment bills.
In view of this switchover, through a separate circular, the department has asked all the concerned Administrative departments to issue necessary instructions to all the prospective Corporations and PSUs to take up the issues with the concerned quarters immediately for completing the required modalities or formalities for immediate roll-out of the system.
The required modalities or formalities specified include BEAMS IDs and passwords by NIC and Administrative Departments or Controlling Officer of the concerned Corporation or PSU; allotment of Treasury by Director General Accounts & Treasuries, J&K and allotment of DDO Code, if any by Principal Accountant General (A&E), J&K & Ladakh.
The Directors Finance or FA&CAOs in the concerned administrative department have been entrusted with the responsibility to oversee the progress in this regard. They have been asked to ensure that the required modalities are completed by the prospective Corporations and PSUs preferably within a period of fortnight for smooth booking of expenditure through JKPaySys.