P&AO system introduced in all J&K Corporations, PSUs

Jammu: The Finance Department has introduced Pay and Accounts Office (P&AO) system for operations of funds through treasuries in respect of all Corporations and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) (funded by the government of Jammu & Kashmir).

The Corporations and PSUs have been given a fortnight to complete the modalities for smooth booking of expenditure through JKPaySys.

Sanction has been accorded to the introduction of P&AP system in respect of all the Corporations and PSUs which are presently not on Budget Estimation, Allocation and Monitoring System (BEAMS) and have been receiving full or partial financial assistance in the form of grant-in-aid, loan, budgetary support, Capex budget etc. from the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, for operations through treasuries.