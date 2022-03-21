Parliamentary Committee report | J&K admin asked to fast-track recruitment process

Srinagar: A Parliamentary Panel has recommended to the administration of J&K UT to fast-track recruitment process and resolve the procedural issues delaying it.
In its report the department-related parliamentary standing committee on Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has recommended to the authorities to fast-track recruitment on the posts which have been referred to the Services Selection Board (SSB) and Public Service Commission (PSC).
“The Committee notes that 20,323 posts have been advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board since the year 2020 and presently the selection process has been completed with respect to 9,205 posts, while selection for the remaining posts are under process at various stages. The committee recommends to fast track the recruitment on the remaining posts and resolve the procedural/ administrative issues which are delaying the recruitment,” reads the report which was tabled in the Parliament on March 14.
According to the report, the UT of J&K informed the panel that under fast track recruitment, 20,323 posts have been advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board since the year 2020 and presently selection process has been completed with respect to 9205 posts, remaining selection are under process at various stages.
“2119 selections for gazetted posts have been made by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission in various departments and selection for 726 gazetted posts is in progress,” the report states (KNO)