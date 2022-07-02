'Party is supreme, strengthen it'

Srinagar: J&K PCC President today directed his party workers to strengthen Congress as the party is supreme.
He also said that Congress will continue to fight anti- people policies of Centre besides defeating the challenges faced on various fronts especially vendetta and misleading politics of BJP.
“Party is supreme every worker is bound to further strengthen it at grass roots and serve people as Congress has the legacy of serving and strengthening people,” Mir said.
J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir made these comments while addressing party workers meeting at Veerinag in South Kashmir on Saturday, a press note said. Prominent leaders, members of Anantnag DCC and former legislators participated.