Peaceful, developed J&K govt’s top priority: Ramdas Athawale

Athawale further said that hundred percent implementation of so many central schemes in J&K is witness to the fact that Government of India is steadfast to provide social stability at all fronts be that housing, livelihood etc to the people of J&K.

The Minister informed that under PM, Narendra Modi, implementation of the social welfare schemes has picked up pace which is evident from the fact that under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, between 2014-2022 (June), 45 crore 55 lakh accounts have been opened, under PM Ujjwala Yojana between 2016-22 (June), 9 crore 29 lakh gas connections have been allotted to the beneficiaries, under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) between 2015-22 (June), nearly 60 lakh 17 thousand houses have been constructed, under PM Awas Yojana (Rural), 02 crore 25 lakh houses have been constructed, under PM Jan Arogya Yojana, 03 crore 35 lakh people have been benefitted, under Ujala Yojana, 36 crore 79 lakh LED bulbs have been issued. The Minister also informed that between 2019-22 (June), 1720 De-addiction centres have been either funded or established under Financial Assistance for the establishment of De-addiction centres.