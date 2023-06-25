PEDAL FOR PEACE | Entire country proud of J&K youth: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinah Sunday said that the entire country was proud of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the award ceremony of ‘Pedal for Peace’ Cycle Race-2023 organised by J&K Police, the LG said, “The entire country is proud of our youth for channelising their energy and transforming J&K into land of enterprise, innovation, and invention.”

He said that the enthusiasm and commitment of young generation to move forward with one goal and one resolve was the biggest asset of J&K administration.

Sinha felicitated the winners and congratulated them for showcasing great enthusiasm, commitment and passion.