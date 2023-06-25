PEDAL FOR PEACE | Entire country proud of J&K youth: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinah Sunday said that the entire country was proud of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the award ceremony of ‘Pedal for Peace’ Cycle Race-2023 organised by J&K Police, the LG said, “The entire country is proud of our youth for channelising their energy and transforming J&K into land of enterprise, innovation, and invention.”
He said that the enthusiasm and commitment of young generation to move forward with one goal and one resolve was the biggest asset of J&K administration.
Sinha felicitated the winners and congratulated them for showcasing great enthusiasm, commitment and passion.
‘Pedal for Peace’ is a symbol of peace, progress and prosperity and all the efforts are being made to ensure that our youth can improve the sporting talents they have, provided with opportunities to excel and their unique qualities are celebrated,” he added.
At the award ceremony, the LG highlighted the key endeavours of the J&K administration to promote sports culture in J&K.
“Sport as a universal language brings together all sections of society and unites people. It is the most powerful tool for holistic development and helps in achieving broader goals,” he said.
Sinha said that there was a rising aspiration among the youth to transform India into a developed nation.
“Today, our youth, especially our daughters, are scripting new history in every sector. Their determination, dedication, and hard-work are ensuring inclusive development of J&K,” the LG said.
He lauded J&K Police for inspiring youth and providing them opportunity to realise their aspirations through its unique initiative like civic action programme.
Sinha called upon all the sections of the society to come together to fight drug menace.
“It is necessary to foil nefarious efforts of the neighboring country and build a drug-free J&K,” he said.
This year, 2557 cyclists in eight categories participated in the ‘Pedal for Peace’.