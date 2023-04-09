Peeda-Kunfer Tunnel’s T1 ready for operation

Ramban: The work on the Tube-1 of the double-lane Kunfer Tunnel, connecting Peeda with Chanderkote along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has been completed, officials said on Sunday.
They said that the Tube-1 of the Peeda-Kunfer tunnel was likely to be thrown open for traffic within days.
The 924-meters long Tube 1 of the Peeda-Kunfer Tunnel would bypass 2.9 km congested, zigzag, and accident-prone area between Nashri and Ramban.
The contractor company Gammon India started the tunnel construction work in the year 2018.
The tunnel is a part of the ongoing four-lane project of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) between Udhampur and Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam said the work on Tube 1 of the Peeda-Kunfer Tunnel was nearing completion and it would be opened shortly.
He said it would connect Peeda with Kunfer, Chanderkote and reduce the 2.9-km distance on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
The DC Ramban said it would provide huge relief to the passengers traveling in the Ramban district on the highway.
An officer of NHAI said the first tube (T1) of the Peeda-Kunfer Tunnel was almost ready and it would take some time to become operational.
He said that some work on the approach road leading to the tunnel was pending and would be completed soon.
The NHAI official said that the work on the second tube, T-2, of the Peeda-Kunfer Tunnel was also in progress and only 50 to 100 meters of excavation work was pending on the second tube.
He said that it would be completed once Tube 1 becomes operational.