Peeda-Kunfer Tunnel’s T1 ready for operation

Ramban: The work on the Tube-1 of the double-lane Kunfer Tunnel, connecting Peeda with Chanderkote along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has been completed, officials said on Sunday.

They said that the Tube-1 of the Peeda-Kunfer tunnel was likely to be thrown open for traffic within days.

The 924-meters long Tube 1 of the Peeda-Kunfer Tunnel would bypass 2.9 km congested, zigzag, and accident-prone area between Nashri and Ramban.

The contractor company Gammon India started the tunnel construction work in the year 2018.

The tunnel is a part of the ongoing four-lane project of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) between Udhampur and Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.