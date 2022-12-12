Penetration of Drug, Vaccine Distribution Management System reviewed

Jammu: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today chaired a meeting to review implementation and penetration of Drug and Vaccine Distribution Management System (DVDMS) here.
MD J&KMSCL apprised the meeting about the usage of DVDMS portal by various users.
Secretary reviewed status of district wise penetration of DVDMS. He issued on spot instructions for effective utilization of the portal for generation of demands, acknowledgement of supplies and distribution at all levels.
Secretary, while dismaying over poor performance of health institutions in effective utilization of the portal, directed for making acknowledgement of receipts and distribution through the portal. He asked the J&KMSCL to hold regular meetings with the stakeholders to ensure full functionality, operationalisation and effective utilization of DVDMS portal.
He directed the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation not to entertain offline receipts of supplies so that online acknowledgement is ensured at all levels.
Secretary also asked the Heads of health institutions to project their requirements for drugs and disposables to J&KMSCL in their annual demand for the complete year instead of staggered demand so that precious time in purchase and procurement process could be saved. In respect of demand of machinery and equipments, he directed them to preferably project the same in annual demand through DVDMS portal.