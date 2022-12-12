Penetration of Drug, Vaccine Distribution Management System reviewed

Jammu: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today chaired a meeting to review implementation and penetration of Drug and Vaccine Distribution Management System (DVDMS) here.

MD J&KMSCL apprised the meeting about the usage of DVDMS portal by various users.

Secretary reviewed status of district wise penetration of DVDMS. He issued on spot instructions for effective utilization of the portal for generation of demands, acknowledgement of supplies and distribution at all levels.

Secretary, while dismaying over poor performance of health institutions in effective utilization of the portal, directed for making acknowledgement of receipts and distribution through the portal. He asked the J&KMSCL to hold regular meetings with the stakeholders to ensure full functionality, operationalisation and effective utilization of DVDMS portal.