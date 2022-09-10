People are feeling politically alienated: Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari stated that the political alienation of the people was widely being felt that was why there was desperation for assembly elections for the first time unlike the past. He also promised 50 percent amnesty to the domestic electricity consumers in Jammu and Kashmir, if elected to power.

The worker’s convention was organized by advocate Sahil Bharti under the stewardship of provincial president Jammu Manjit Singh.

On this occasion, dozens of people including advocates joined the Apni Party in presence of the party president and other senior leaders. Altaf Bukhari welcomed them into the party fold and hoped that their joining would strengthen the party.

In his speech, Bukhari said BJP betrayed the people of Jammu even after ruling Jammu and Kashmir indirectly through Lt Governor and Advisors from Delhi.

“They came to power by turning Jammu against Kashmir for political gains like NC, PDP and Congress parties but later they betrayed the trust of the Jammuites who gave them 25 assembly seats in erstwhile state of J&K. Within 24 hours, they joined hands with PDP and formed a coalition government bringing misery for the people of both the regions,” he said.

He further said, “BJP does not respect the sentiments of the people. They want power and to serve their political purpose.” He appreciated the people of Jammu for accommodating the people who migrated due to violence and other reasons from Kashmir and other parts of Jammu region and settled in Jammu.

“People of Jammu have a big heart as they accommodated the people from all regions and religions including Kashmiri Pandits, Kashmiri Muslims and others. Jammuites have maintained communal harmony despite all odds and attempts by the enemy of peace,” he added while appreciating the people in general.