People demand parking lots

Ramban: Three highway towns of district Ramban are facing shortage of parking lots due to which vehicles owners are put to lot of inconvenience.

Vehicles owners demanded and requested to district administration to identify parking lots in Banihal, Ramban and Batote towns for convenience of vehicle owners.

They said due to the unavailability of parking lots and wrongly parked vehicles in these town the roads are getting choked which is becoming cause of traffic jam on highway and inner roads of these towns.