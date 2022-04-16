People demand parking lots

Ramban: Three highway towns of district Ramban are facing shortage of parking lots due to which vehicles owners are put to lot of inconvenience.
Vehicles owners demanded and requested to district administration to identify parking lots in Banihal, Ramban and Batote towns for convenience of vehicle owners.
They said due to the unavailability of parking lots and wrongly parked vehicles in these town the roads are getting choked which is becoming cause of traffic jam on highway and inner roads of these towns.
People and the trader unions of various markets have also expressed their concern about the non availability of suitable parking lots and areas in these towns.
Representatives of municipal committees of the towns have miserably failed in identifying parking lots for the vehicles entering in these towns.
Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam directed the Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council Ramban and Executive Officers of Municipal Councils Banihal and Batote to take action against those vehicle owners parking their vehicles in no parking zones and roadsides to decongest the road of the towns.
He directed the PWD and PMGSY department to improve the condition of their roads besides completing road safety audits of their roads.