People in J&K want statehood, elections: Azad

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader and former Member Parliament Ghulam Nabi Azad said that people he met during his two-day Kashmir visit were in favour of restoration of J&K’s statehood to be followed by assembly elections.

Addressing a media conference at his residence, Azad said, “restoration of statehood would help curb militancy in J&K”.

Azad said that “hundreds of people from political, trade, employee union backgrounds he met during his two-day Kashmir visit were in favour of restoration of statehood, followed by assembly elections”.