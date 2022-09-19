People of J&K have understood the criminal folly of Pakistan: DGP

Jammu: The separatist Hurriyat Conference is finished in Jammu and Kashmir but attempts are being made to keep it alive from Pakistan, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Monday, adding that the militancy in the region which is on crutches.
He also said that most of the madrassas (Islamic seminaries) are doing a good job but a tight vigil is being maintained on such institutions whose students have become militants in the past.
Hurriyat (Conference) is finished in Jammu and Kashmir. To keep it alive, its chapter was opened in Pakistan and they are giving bandh' calls from there, the police chief told reporters on the sidelines of a cricket tournament organised by police for local youths in Kishtwar district.
He said the people gave a tight slap on their face by rejecting their bandh calls, which was evident from the fact that there was no strike on August 5 (the third anniversary of revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories) and August 15.
August 15 was celebrated in a befitting manner all across the J&K, from Kishtwar to Kathua and in the Kashmir valley with people hoisting the national flag on their homes.
“I recently visited the remote Karnah and Keran along the Line of Control (in north Kashmir's Kupwara) where the tricolour is still seen fluttering from top of every house,” the DGP said.
He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir want peace and they have understood the criminal folly of Pakistan which is trying to instigate the youths against their own country.
Pakistan is misusing social media which is under watch 24x7 and we are frustrating their designs, Singh said.
Asked about the recent arrest of a madrassa teacher in Kishtwar, he said for most part madrassas are doing a good job. Some people from madrassas joined militancy in the past and so it is imperative that we keep a close watch on them, and it is being done.
If anyone is doing anything wrong, action as per law will be taken against them. Those who involve youngsters with positive thinking are being welcomed, he said.
On September 3, a 25-year-old madrassa teacher was arrested under Enemy Agents Ordinance Act' for allegedly passing on information related to security installations to Pakistani intelligence agencies and terrorists.
About the terrists active in Kishtwar, he said the guardians of peace' are more active than militants who are almost wiped out from the region.
The militancy is on crutches with one or two active members, and they too will be neutralised' soon, he said.