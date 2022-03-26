Performing artistes are ambassadors of peace, love: DGP

Jammu: “Chhoona Hai Aasman season-6” a musical Talent Hunt Programme organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police under its civic action programme concluded with a grand finale at Police auditorium Gulshan Ground here this evening.

Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. Vishwajeet music Director, Prakesh Bharadwaj, Bollywood acting coach andSonali Dogra a noted singer were the jury members.