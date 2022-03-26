Performing artistes are ambassadors of peace, love: DGP

Jammu: “Chhoona Hai Aasman season-6” a musical Talent Hunt Programme organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police under its civic action programme concluded with a grand finale at Police auditorium Gulshan Ground here this evening.
Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. Vishwajeet music Director, Prakesh Bharadwaj, Bollywood acting coach andSonali Dogra a noted singer were the jury members.
Spl DGsP, RR Swain, AK Choudhary, HK Lohia, ADGsP S. J. M. Gillani , D SD Singh Jamwal , Mukesh Singh , MK Sinha, Danesh Rana , IGP CID, MN Tiwari, Dr Rubinder Kaur, Chairperson, Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA), PWWA members, SSP Jammu, SSP PCR, AIsG of PHQ, Commandants of Jammu based battalions and other senior officers, retired police officers besides huge gathering of music lovers attended the grand finale of the event.