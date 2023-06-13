PHQ promotes 10 SIs

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued promotion orders in respect of ten Sub-Inspectors of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Ministerial Executive Cadre to the next rank of Inspector.

As recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee and after a thorough scrutiny of the service records, 8 SIs of Ministerial Executive Cadre (Steno) and 2 SIs of Ministerial Executive Cadre (M) have been promoted to the rank of Inspectors in the pay level-6E vide two different orders of PHQ.