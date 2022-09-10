PHQ promotes 12 ASIs, issues in-situ promotion in respect of 20 NGOs

Srinagar: Continuing the Police Headquarters efforts to provide timely promotions to J&K Police personnel, the Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh issued promotion order in respect of 12 ASIs of Executive Carde to the rank of Sub-Inspectors.

Departmental Promotion Committee had recommended promotion to these personnel of Executive Carde of J&K Police. After thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of 12 ASIs to the rank of Sub-Inspectors has been ordered. PHQ has also issued in-situ promotion orders in respect of 20 NGOs

DGP has congratulated the promoted personnel and their family members. He has expressed his hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for these personnel to perform their duties in higher rank with enhanced dedication and zeal.