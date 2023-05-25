PHQ promotes 133 sub-inspectors of JKP executive carde

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued promotion order in respect of 133 sub-inspectors of Jammu and Kashmir Police Executive Cadre to the next rank of Inspector, an official press release said.

“As recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee and after thorough scrutiny of the service records, 133 Sub-Inspectors of Jammu and Kashmir Executive Police has been promoted to the rank of Inspectors vide an PHQs order,”the press release added.

The DGP has congratulated the promoted officers and their families. He has expressed his hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for the officers to perform their duties with enhanced dedication and zeal.