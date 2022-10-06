PLAN FOR POLICE | FC Home-led J&K Empowered Committee constituted for Police modernisation

As per official sources, J&K UT officials were asked to submit an approved plan in this connection (modernisation including purchase of sophisticated weapons) to the MHA.

Significantly, as per MHA documents when the umbrella scheme of “Modernisation of Police Forces” was approved in September, 2017, a component of ‘incentives for police reforms’ was included in the implementation structure of the scheme of ‘Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police’. It was decided to keep a certain amount each year for awarding incentives to the state government for “implementation of Police Reforms.”

To incentivize the implementation of police reforms as recommended by various committees, originally a provision of keeping up to 10 percent of the total annual allocation of the scheme was made. This incentive fund has been increased to ‘up to 20 percent’ from the year 2019-20.

State governments have to contribute their commensurate State share of 40 percent or 10 percent as the case may be. Submission of UCs was a precondition for being eligible for these incentives.

However, major changes in the scheme have been made since the Financial Year 2022-23.

After it is felt that the impact of scheme is not prominently visible at the ground level and due to spread of funds across components and States, scheme is limited to filling the gaps of paucity of funds. To make the scheme impactful at the ground level, construction of police stations has been included in the scheme.

As it has been noted the State or UT governments have scarcity of proper advice and assessment pertaining to the latest technology etc, under the revised MHA (sub) scheme, the States or UTs have now been permitted to hire a PMC (Project Management Consultancy) with not more than 3 percent of the cost of the technical or IT system approval and UTs have been proposed to be included.