PM assures cooperation in implementing recommendations, projects of Apex Committee

Kisan Mela will showcase and deliberate upon the theme of diversification in agriculture which is not only important for assured income to our farming community but also in making agriculture systems more sustainable in the future, said the Lt Governor.

Appreciating the Apex Committee for formulating a future strategy for small and medium-sized farms to ensure access to more profitable markets with reduced cost of farm inputs, the Lt Governor said the holistic development is aimed at IT interventions, infusion of capital, value addition, processing, branding & marketing of agricultural produce supported by agri-business innovations to create employment.

Prime Minister has assured all possible cooperation and support from the Central Government in implementing the recommendations and projects proposed by the Apex Committee, the Lt Governor further added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor initiated the functioning of the Krishi Vigyan Kendras of Ramban and Kishtwar districts, virtually.

With the operationalization of Krishi Vigyan Kendras at Ramban and Kishtwar today, all districts of Jammu Division now have functional KVKs dedicated towards conducting quality research and ensuring extension services, the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor further said that our integrated approach with the focus on efficient use of bio-resources for food, feed and industry will be able to tackle challenges arising out of globalization and climate change.

We are determined to transform subsistence agriculture into sustainable commercial agriculture economy with emphasis on ecosystem services and restoration & sustainable utilization of biodiversity, he added.

Earlier, the Lt Governor inaugurated the rural sports by starting tug of war competition. He also inspected the stalls installed by SKUAST-Jammu, Government departments, FPOs, startups and local Agripreneurs for the benefit of farmers.