PM Modi has given top priority to J&K : Dr Jitendra

He said that Prime Minister Modi gave highest priority to Jammu & Kashmir and the most remarkable feature of the last eight years of his rule was that he not only gave J&K several important national level projects but through personal intervention also revived many such projects which got delayed for various reasons.

He was speaking to the media after holding a luncheon meeting for DDC chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members from Jammu & Kashmir.

About 50 DDC members, chairpersons and vice chairpersons called on the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh at his residence after completing their 5-day exposure tour to Pune and Mumbai. The Minister carefully listened to their hands-on training experiences and said that Maharashtra state had one of the oldest and most successful local bodies structure in the country.