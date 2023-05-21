PM Modi, LG Sinha transformed J&K’s healthcare service: Private empanelled healthcare providers

Srinagar: The private empanelled healthcare providers Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for transforming J&K’s healthcare service delivery.

In a statement issued here, the private empanelled healthcare providers said that Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and AB PM-JAY SEHAT had completely transformed the health financing statistics in J&K.

The representatives of empanelled private hospitals of J&K thanked PM Modi and LG Sinha for conceptualising this people centric scheme which had reached to each and every household in J&K.

These representatives have also expressed that the scheme has not only empowered the beneficiaries to avail cashless treatments but also strengthened the healthcare delivery system, particularly strengthening of small and medium-scale private health-care providers.

Empanelled private hospitals of J&K said that State Health Agency J&K led by Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv M Gadkar, and under the leadership and supervision of Secretary Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar had been successful in the effective implementation of universal health coverage through this robust scheme.