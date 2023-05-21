PM Modi, LG Sinha transformed J&K’s healthcare service: Private empanelled healthcare providers

Srinagar: The private empanelled healthcare providers Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for transforming J&K’s healthcare service delivery.
In a statement issued here, the private empanelled healthcare providers said that Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and AB PM-JAY SEHAT had completely transformed the health financing statistics in J&K.
The representatives of empanelled private hospitals of J&K thanked PM Modi and LG Sinha for conceptualising this people centric scheme which had reached to each and every household in J&K.
These representatives have also expressed that the scheme has not only empowered the beneficiaries to avail cashless treatments but also strengthened the healthcare delivery system, particularly strengthening of small and medium-scale private health-care providers.
Empanelled private hospitals of J&K said that State Health Agency J&K led by Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv M Gadkar, and under the leadership and supervision of Secretary Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar had been successful in the effective implementation of universal health coverage through this robust scheme.
“SHA J&K has continuously maintained its ethical, exemplary and unimpeachable approach by taking each and every stakeholder including private empanelled hospitals in confidence which has ultimately resulted in undisrupted implementation of the scheme in J&K,” they said. “Support received from Secretary H&ME Department and officers and officials of SHA J&K has helped the private empanelled hospitals of J&K in imparting quality healthcare services to poor and needy beneficiaries.”
The representatives of private healthcare providers thanked the SHA J&K and IFFCO Tokio GIC for smooth processing and hassle-free and timely payment of claims.
“Since inception of this scheme in J&K, an amount of Rs 1012 crore stands disbursed to healthcare providers, about 50 percent of which stands disbursed to private healthcare providers. Such tireless efforts put in by SHA J&K and insurance companies deserve huge applause and appreciation by people of J&K,” they said.
Private empanelled hospitals of J&K also appreciated State Anti-Fraud Unit (SAFU) of SHA J&K for its strong, vigorous, and sturdy anti-fraud activities which has ensured in reducing the adverse impact on scheme finances and safeguarding beneficiary health.
“SHA’s anti-fraud efforts are key for ensuring effective implementation of AB PM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT and it is critical that this zero tolerance approach to fraud be internalized and executed invariably,” they said.