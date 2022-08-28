PM’s vision transforms J&K as investment hub: BJP

Vijaypur: Former minister and Pradesh Vice President BJP , Surjeet Singh Slathia, today lauded the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in transforming Jammu and Kashmir as an investment hub.

He said this is enablinge faster development, rapid industrialisation, ample employment generation and wider economic activities for people, especially the youth, so that they become an integral part of India’s growth story.

“After over 70 years, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a time when there is ground work on development, employment and empowerment of every common person, with discrimination to none, neither any region nor any segment”, Slathia said while addressing a public rally at Birpur Bari Brahmana in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency.

Slathia said this momentum has gained impetus with the political developments of August 5, 2019 which have paved the way for large scale investment that holds promise for growth and job generation in a big way.