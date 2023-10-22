PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan part of J&K: Dr Karan Singh

Jammu: Senior Congress leader and former Member Parliament Dr Karan Singh has reiterated that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan “are part of erstwhile J&K state, as established by his ancestors”, hence part of India.

While addressing the gathering organised to pay tributes to Maharaja Gulab Singh, Karan Singh said that his (Maharaja Gulab Singh’s) rule was a “glorious period of Jammu and Kashmir kingdom.”

“He (Gulab Singh) is best known for extending the Indian boundaries deep into areas ruled by Afghans, Tibetans and Chinese. He was one of the rare rulers in Indian history that left a footprint of his sovereignty in the difficult terrain of Gilgit, Baltistan, Ladakh and Tibet. Unfortunately, his achievements and contributions remain a matter of marginal concern for historians engaged in the historical reconstruction,” former MP lamented.