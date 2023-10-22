PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan part of J&K: Dr Karan Singh

Jammu: Senior Congress leader and former Member Parliament Dr Karan Singh has reiterated that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan “are part of erstwhile J&K state, as established by his ancestors”, hence part of India.
While addressing the gathering organised to pay tributes to Maharaja Gulab Singh, Karan Singh said that his (Maharaja Gulab Singh’s) rule was a “glorious period of Jammu and Kashmir kingdom.”
“He (Gulab Singh) is best known for extending the Indian boundaries deep into areas ruled by Afghans, Tibetans and Chinese. He was one of the rare rulers in Indian history that left a footprint of his sovereignty in the difficult terrain of Gilgit, Baltistan, Ladakh and Tibet. Unfortunately, his achievements and contributions remain a matter of marginal concern for historians engaged in the historical reconstruction,” former MP lamented.
He said that under Mahara Gulab Singh’s tenure, General Zorawar Singh, who himself belonged to Himachal Pradesh, with a meagre force of 5000 soldiers, from J&K and Himachal, extended borders of the erstwhile state (J&K) to Ladakh, Tibet and Gilgit-Baltistan.
“These astonishing feats should be given due recognition. We are hearing that new books are being written on history. I propose that this exemplary valour should find its due space in the history books. One may not delve deep into the distant past but this account relates to the recent past which can be well chronicled on the basis of facts. This is true that now almost half of erstwhile J&K state, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Aksai Chin has already been lost. But we still believe that as per the state established by my ancestors, PoK, Gilgit Baltistan are part of J&K,” Karan Singh said.