Jammu: The 73rd Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) was celebrated by Jammu and Kashmir Police across the UT with great passion and patriotic fervour.

According to a press note, the main function was organised in the premises of Police Headquarters J&K here today.

Additional Director General of Police (Hqrs) PHQ, M K Sinha presided over the function and read out the Preamble of the Constitution of India to officers and jawans.