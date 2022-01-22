Police detain domestic help

Ramban: Ramban police detained a missing domestic help from a Jammu bound vehicle on Saturday.
Police said, an information was received in Police Station Ramban from in charge Police Post Humhama Srinagar that one Salman Ashraf Mir resident of G3 friends enclave Humhama reported that his domestic servant Bisjit Sukla 19 son of Manash Sukla resident of Banda Sarganga, Assam is missing from his house since Friday morning.
They further informed that the boy has moved towards Jammu. In this information a special Police Naka was established by Ramban Police on National Highway at Ramban and said the boy was detained when he was traveling in a passenger vehicle heading towards Jammu.