Police issue promotion orders

Jammu: The Police Headquarters Jammu and Kashmir has issued two different orders for in-situ promotion of 11 officers and officials that include one Inspector (S), three SIs(S), two SgCts and four Cts and one Follower.
As recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee after thorough scrutiny of the service records, PHQ has issued orders regarding the in-situ promotion in respect of 11 police officers and officials of different cadres.
Those who were granted in-situ promotion are Inspr(S). Mohammad Latief, SIs(S) Rajnesh Kumar, Mohinder Pal Singh and Qazi Asif Hussain, SgCts Shiv Kumar and Gh. Hassan, Cts Mohammad Irfan, Anuj Singh, Irshad Ahmad and Naresh Kumar, Follower Gh. Mohd Lone.