Police, NCB destroy seized contrabands valuing Rs 17 cr in Samba, Pulwama

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police in collaboration with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today carried out destruction of large scale seized narcotic drugs in Samba and Pulwama.

According to a press release, under the Union Government’s programme, Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan, Crime Branch J&K as (Nodal agency) in collaboration with NCB, District Police and Judiciary took a major leap forward and destroyed 7798 kgs seized contraband, 8545 /106730/51 Psychotropic substance at M/S Anmol Healthcare Samba and M/S Kashmir Healthcare IGC Lasipora, Pulwama. The contrabands were seized in 670 different NDPS cases of J&K and were valuing approximately Rs 17 crores.

The destruction was carried out by incineration in a controlled manner as provided under rules to avoid any harm to the environment.

This was just a start of the process and in the coming day all the drugs lying in different Police, Court and ANTF Godowns are being destroyed as per the laid down guidelines.

It is pertinent to mention here that the destruction of seized contraband initiative has been taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah under Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan throughout the country.