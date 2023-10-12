Police notify about portal for preventing loss of mobile devices

Srinagar: Sanchar Saathi portal facilitating blocking, unblocking and traceability of lost or stolen mobile devices has been launched for the citizens of the country by Union Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw, police said here.

The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system, one of the constituents of Sanchar Saathi portal, has been undertaken by DoT for addressing security, theft and other concerns including reprogramming of mobile handsets, it added.

“The Sancharsaathi portal/CEIR system facilitates users of mobile phones to check genuineness of mobile phones by using the IMEI verification Know Your Mobile (KYM) Functions. KYM is a facility to provide information about the IMEI of mobile phones to the general public or users of the mobile phone. Public can make use of this information before purchase of a new or second-hand mobile phone.”