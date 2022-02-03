Political parties express shock over Kishtwar accident

“I am sure that the district administration will ensure all possible medical aid to the injured,” he said.

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in Kishtwar accident.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as terming the hapless road accident as extremely unfortunate while raising concerns over the startling increase in the number of road accidents on high-altitude roads.

“The administration should ensure that the vehicle drivers strictly follow the requisite traffic schedules and guidelines in letter and spirit so that such heart-rending mishaps can be positively avoided,” he said. Bukhari demanded a thorough investigation with regards to the abnormal spike in such accidents that pose a great threat to the lives of commuters besides constituting special checking squads at these roads whose presence will further strengthen the necessary road safety.