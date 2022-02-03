Political parties express shock over Kishtwar accident

Srinagar: Political parties Thursday expressed shock over the loss of lives in Kishtwar accident.
A statement of National Conference (NC) issued here said that NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in a fatal road mishap that occurred at Nagra Keshwan in Kishtwar district.
The duo prayed for peace to the departed and much needed strength to the bereaved to bear the irreparable loss. They also urged the divisional administration of Jammu to reach out to the injured with rescue and medical care.
Expressing grief over the accident, the NC president said, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the fatal road accident. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. What is worrying here is the fact that there has been no initiative by the incumbent administration to curb the occurrence of such fatalities.”
The NC vice president while expressing grief over the accident said, “I pray for peace to departed souls and speedy recovery to injured. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.”
Meanwhile, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani and Rattan Lal Gupta and senior NC leaders Sajad Kichloo, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, spokesman Imran Nabi Dar, District President Sajad Shaheen, Youth National Conference Provisional President Jammu Aijaz Jan, Javed Rana, and Sheikh Bashir also expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the fatal accident. Former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed grief on the loss of precious lives in the accident at Keshvan Kishtwar.
“I am shocked to learn about the tragic road accident at Keshvan Kishtwar today afternoon. Death of six precious lives has shocked me,” Azad said.He expressed his sympathies with bereaved families.
“I am sure that the district administration will ensure all possible medical aid to the injured,” he said.
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in Kishtwar accident.
A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as terming the hapless road accident as extremely unfortunate while raising concerns over the startling increase in the number of road accidents on high-altitude roads.
“The administration should ensure that the vehicle drivers strictly follow the requisite traffic schedules and guidelines in letter and spirit so that such heart-rending mishaps can be positively avoided,” he said. Bukhari demanded a thorough investigation with regards to the abnormal spike in such accidents that pose a great threat to the lives of commuters besides constituting special checking squads at these roads whose presence will further strengthen the necessary road safety.
“I appeal to the Lt Governor-led administration to take appropriate measures with regard to maintaining the safety of passengers to avoid further loss of human lives,” he said. Bukhari also demanded an adequate ex-gratia for the bereaved families at an earliest. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured.