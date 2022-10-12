Political parties react to order regarding voters

Peoples Conference

Peoples Conference today said that the order is highly suspicious and the onus of proving “our suspicions wrong yet again lies on the ECI and the J&K administration.”

“The directive issued by DC Jammu authorising revenue official to issue certificate of residence to outsiders residing in Jammu for more than one year is highly suspicious. It reinforces the apprehensions in the minds of locals that outsiders are being enabled to register as voters in order to change the demographic profile of J&K," the party said.

Saifuddin Soz

The BJP Government at the Centre has taken a potentially provocative step of declaring people eligible for voting even if they have been residing in J&K State for just one year. The J&K Government have issued a fresh order authorising Tehsildars or Revenue officers to issue a certificate of residence to the people residing in the winter capital for more than one year.

The certificate of residence is aimed at facilitating the name entry in the on-going special summary revision of electoral rolls. The special summary revision of the electoral roll has been started in the Union Territory.

Reiterating that voting rights to ordinary residents of Jammu and Kashmir was bound to change peculiar demography and special identity of the local people, Chairman JK People's Democratic Front ( JKPDF) Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen has said that the move is against cherished dream of Maharaja Hari Singh about Dogra pride .

In a statement he said that the decision of the government to give voting rights to ordinary residents would undoubtedly change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.