Political parties react to order regarding voters

Srinagar: Various political parties in Kashmir have reacted to the order of Jammu Deputy Commissioner regarding voters.
National Conference
National Conference leader and MP Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday said DC Jammu’s order reinforces the party’s apprehensions of disempowerment of local people of J&K.
In a statement Masoodi, who is also the convener of 14 member Committee constituted by the political parties that attended the meeting at Jammu in September to discuss the inclusion of non-local voters, has in a statement labelled the order of DC Jammu dated 11.10. 2022 authorising Revenue Officers to issue, even in absence of documents, certificates declaring the recipients as “ordinarily residing” in a constituency and facilitate their enrolment as voters as a steps towards addition of 25 lakh non local voters and disempowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
CPI (M)
Terming the latest order issued by Deputy Commissioner Jammu regarding inclusion of non-local voters in revised electoral rolls as arbitrary, CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday said that it is beginning of a wider plan to reduce the weightage of locals in order to change electoral demographics . He added that all parties and civil society groups must reject this arbitrary inclusion of non- locals.
Peoples Conference
Peoples Conference today said that the order is highly suspicious and the onus of proving “our suspicions wrong yet again lies on the ECI and the J&K administration.”
“The directive issued by DC Jammu authorising revenue official to issue certificate of residence to outsiders residing in Jammu for more than one year is highly suspicious. It reinforces the apprehensions in the minds of locals that outsiders are being enabled to register as voters in order to change the demographic profile of J&K," the party said.
Saifuddin Soz
The BJP Government at the Centre has taken a potentially provocative step of declaring people eligible for voting even if they have been residing in J&K State for just one year. The J&K Government have issued a fresh order authorising Tehsildars or Revenue officers to issue a certificate of residence to the people residing in the winter capital for more than one year.
The certificate of residence is aimed at facilitating the name entry in the on-going special summary revision of electoral rolls. The special summary revision of the electoral roll has been started in the Union Territory.
Reiterating that voting rights to ordinary residents of Jammu and Kashmir was bound to change peculiar demography and special identity of the local people, Chairman JK People's Democratic Front ( JKPDF) Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen has said that the move is against cherished dream of Maharaja Hari Singh about Dogra pride .
In a statement he said that the decision of the government to give voting rights to ordinary residents would undoubtedly change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.