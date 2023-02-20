Pollution Control Committee, ULBs should become integral part of winter school: LG

Samba: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the Pollution Control Committee and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) should become an integral part of winter school.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Aerosol Winter School-2023 at Central University of Jammu (CUJ), the LG termed the winter school as a vital initiative for developing scientific knowledge in achieving clean air and climate goals.
The winter school is being organised by CUJ under the aegis of National Knowledge Network to support National Clean Air Programme.
“In order to meet the objective of National Clean Air Programme, this winter school will facilitate theory-based training and hands-on operational training of all stakeholders for atmospheric aerosol measurements,” the LG said. “Clean air is the priority of the administration and National Clean Air Programme should become mass movement for prevention, control, and abatement of air pollution. It is also necessary that scientific research and its benefits reach the public and local institutions.”
He highlighted the efforts being made under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards National Clean Air Program across the country.
“The world is looking at India to combat the challenges of climate change. Experts should work at the grassroots level and there should be coordination between various experts, academic and administrative institutions on capacity building and public outreach,” the LG said. “Productive life of citizens and progress of the region depends upon the health of environment. All stakeholders, Pollution Control Committee and ULBs must work together for effective implementation of Clean Air Program and to shape the climate future of J&K.”
He said that every citizen should discharge their responsibility towards nature and become Green Warrior and Environment Soldier.
“We have to strengthen the monitoring system at grass root level by developing city action plans and micro action plans for local solutions,” the LG said.
He also shared the significant steps taken by the administration for maintaining a balance between development and ecology.
“Awareness campaign among common citizens at Panchayat level by Forest Department and initiatives like 'Har Gaon Haryali', 'Ped Lagao Beti Ke Naam' has encouraged Jan Bhagidari and infused a sense of responsibility in the society to work towards environment protection,” the LG said. “City-specific strategy was formulated under NCAP guidelines for Jammu and Srinagar. Our focus should be on filling the gaps through policy formulation, capacity building, training programme and extending its maximum benefits to Jammu Kashmir Pollution Control Committee and ULBs.”
He urged the National Knowledge Network to cooperate in increasing the technical capabilities of concerned institutions in J&K and assured all the necessary assistance from the J&K administration.
The LG asked the Pollution Control Committee and ULBs to become an integral part of this winter school.
“Hands on training on instrumentation and analytical techniques for atmospheric aerosol measurements and source apportionment studies will provide conceptual knowledge on methods of chemical speciation and source apportionment of aerosols,” he said.
The LG advised the Jammu Kashmir Pollution Control Committee, ULBs and Central University to work on city action plan and work out a strategy to strengthen the monitoring mechanism at the grass root level.
He said Central University should organise capacity building and outreach programs with focus on clean air.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Principal Secretary, Forests Department Dheeraj Gupta highlighted the useful impact of the discussion and studies to be conducted during the hands-on training program in the winter school.
Convener, National Knowledge Network for National Clean Air Programme Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi briefed on the aims and objectives of the programme.
Vice Chancellor of CUJ Prof Sanjeev Jain, experts, deans and faculty members of the university were present on the occasion.