Pollution Control Committee, ULBs should become integral part of winter school: LG

Samba: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the Pollution Control Committee and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) should become an integral part of winter school.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Aerosol Winter School-2023 at Central University of Jammu (CUJ), the LG termed the winter school as a vital initiative for developing scientific knowledge in achieving clean air and climate goals.

The winter school is being organised by CUJ under the aegis of National Knowledge Network to support National Clean Air Programme.