Positive parenting needed to offset negative social media influence: Lt Gen Dwivedi

“Current era being characterised by the negative influence of social media on children, there is a critical need for ensuring positive parenting,” he said. Lt Gen Dwivedi also spoke of the need for empowering ex-servicemen by preparing them for a second career.

The statement said that PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand on the occasion said that the purpose of the seminar was to discuss various aspects which contribute to the wellness of the soldiers including their families.

“It is being organised to enhance awareness about the ability of the human mind to overcome challenges posed by the Army way of life to ensure high happiness quotient and wellness,” he said.

The statement said that the inauguration of the seminar was marked by the lighting of the traditional lamp by Regional President AWWA, Northern Command, Sunita Dwivedi, and zonal president AWWA White Knight Corps Barinderjit Singh.