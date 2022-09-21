Positive parenting needed to offset negative social media influence: Lt Gen Dwivedi

Jammu: GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Wednesday highlighted the “critical need for positive parenting to offset the negative influence of social media on the children”.
A statement of the Army issued here said that delivering the inaugural address at a three-day ‘Command Augmented Wellness Support’seminar organised by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), which began in Nagrota, Lt Gen Dwivedi emphasised the “collective need to focus on the three pillars of physical, mental, and spiritual health to ensure the wellness of our present and future generations”.
“Current era being characterised by the negative influence of social media on children, there is a critical need for ensuring positive parenting,” he said. Lt Gen Dwivedi also spoke of the need for empowering ex-servicemen by preparing them for a second career.
The statement said that PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand on the occasion said that the purpose of the seminar was to discuss various aspects which contribute to the wellness of the soldiers including their families.
“It is being organised to enhance awareness about the ability of the human mind to overcome challenges posed by the Army way of life to ensure high happiness quotient and wellness,” he said.
The statement said that the inauguration of the seminar was marked by the lighting of the traditional lamp by Regional President AWWA, Northern Command, Sunita Dwivedi, and zonal president AWWA White Knight Corps Barinderjit Singh.
It said that on the first day of the seminar, the factors causing stress on an individual including occupational and socio-economic factors were discussed.
The statement said that the ways to deal with these stressors were deliberated upon to ensure a stress-free environment.
It said that the panelists for this discussion included scientists from DRDO Narender Pal Singh, Sandhya Verma, and Brigadier A K Pandey.
The statement said that Maj Gen D P Vishwasrao moderated the discussion.
It said that this was followed by a session on ‘How wellness acts as a force multiplier for the armed forces’, because the man behind the machine was paramount in the armed forces and as ‘A chain is only as strong as its weakest link’.
“The need to holistically address this critical aspect of wellness comprehensively to facilitate in achieving the optimum potential of individual and organisation as a whole was focused upon,” Lt Col Anand said.
He said that facets of wellness through which people become aware of and make choices towards a more successful existence thereby boosting individual efficiency, improving workplace culture, and enhancing organisational productivity were highlighted.