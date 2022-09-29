Post Afghanistan, foreign terrorist numbers up in J&K: DG CRPF

New Delhi : An uptick has been noticed in the number of foreign terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir post the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan but the overall strength of militants in the valley is low and can be capped below 200, outgoing CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh said on Thursday.

He said all the security forces operating in Kashmir are working in a coordinated manner and terrorist incidents have gone down post the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state in 2019.

The CRPF director general, during a press conference, was asked about the killing of locals and Kashmiri Pandits by unknown and unseen terrorists to which he said that it was a "challenge" but all the forces were effectively tackling it.

"This is a challenge... After Afghanistan, this challenge has grown in many forms and you can see it... Also like the number of foreign terrorists goes up and sometimes down. However, the total number of terrorists in J&K is less now... It is under 200 now as compared to the earlier times when it used to be 230-240," Singh said.

The Taliban took over the reins of Afghanistan in August last year.