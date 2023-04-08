'Post Art 370 development reflected PM's vision for J&K'

Udhampur: Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju Saturday stated that the abrogation of Article 370 ensured unhindered flow of all schemes and laws taking J&K to the path of unprecedented development as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He made this observation after conducting an extensive tour of district Udhampur where he attended public outreach cum mega legal awareness camp at Riwayat Banquet hall Udhampur.

During his address, Rijiju said that after abrogation of Article 370 from J&K, many changes were visible in the field of development like completion of mega projects, progress of ongoing developmental works and implementation of different centrally sponsored schemes in Union Territory. He said that the present dispensation was trying its best to bring Jammu and Kashmir on the glorious path of development.

The Union Minister expressed satisfaction over implementation of several government schemes in the district. He appreciated the efforts of district administration as well as various departments for effective implementation of government schemes on ground.