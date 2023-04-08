'Post Art 370 development reflected PM's vision for J&K'

Udhampur: Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju Saturday stated that the abrogation of Article 370 ensured unhindered flow of all schemes and laws taking J&K to the path of unprecedented development as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He made this observation after conducting an extensive tour of district Udhampur where he attended public outreach cum mega legal awareness camp at Riwayat Banquet hall Udhampur.
During his address, Rijiju said that after abrogation of Article 370 from J&K, many changes were visible in the field of development like completion of mega projects, progress of ongoing developmental works and implementation of different centrally sponsored schemes in Union Territory. He said that the present dispensation was trying its best to bring Jammu and Kashmir on the glorious path of development.
The Union Minister expressed satisfaction over implementation of several government schemes in the district. He appreciated the efforts of district administration as well as various departments for effective implementation of government schemes on ground.
Rijiju added that after 2014 the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister of India had set new records. He said that the present government was providing banking and mobile service connectivity in every village of the country.
Commenting on the natural assets and scenic beauty of J&K, the Union Minister said, Jammu and Kashmir had huge tourism potential. The Union Minister appreciated the wonderful arrangements made by district administration and DLSA.
The Union Minister further emphasized on various developmental initiatives like Jal Jeevan Mission ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ and many more path breaking developmental projects undertaken by the central government to shape the developmental profile of J&K in a better direction.
Under Khelo India and Fit India initiatives, the Union Minister informed that various activities were organized across Jammu and Kashmir to inculcate the moral values and promote sportsmanship among the students including infrastructure development. He called upon the officers to make dedicated efforts towards taking the benefits of all government schemes to the targeted sections of the society. He urged the public to come forward and to avail the maximum benefits of various schemes.
Justice N Kotiswar Singh, the Chief Justice High Court of J&K and Ladakh highlighted the legal rights and different schemes launched by the government, for the benefit of the public. He briefed the gathering about the functions of National, State, District and Tehsil legal services Authorities and provisions as envisaged in the Legal Services Authorities Act. He added that Justice was the first deliverable to be secured for the citizens as envisaged in the preamble of the constitution, which could only be accomplished by providing the legal aid to the weaker sections of the society.
Different government departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Sports, Social Welfare, Handicraft, Handloom, Animal and Sheep Husbandry department, District Industries and Commerce, KVIB etc. had set up their departmental awareness stalls. The Union Minister along with the Chief Justice inspected the stalls set up by various departments for disseminating information about welfare and other schemes launched by the Government of India. The Union Minister also interacted with staff members and beneficiaries of the scheme and had a detailed review of implementation of schemes on the ground and also took feedback from the beneficiaries.
The Union Minister also distributed Sports Kits under Khelo India, Sanction letters under PMEGP, financial assistance, sanction letters under Tejaswini and Mumkin scheme, wheel chairs, hearing aids under ADIP. Union Minister also handed over Power Tiller Machines under farm mechanization capex budget UT sector among the beneficiaries on the occasion.
Besides Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron in Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice, Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, DDC Chairperson, Udhampur Lal Chand, Principal Secretary to chief Justice, M K Sharma, Secretary for Law and Justice, J&K Government, Achal Sethi, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul Judge, Justice Rajnesh Oswal Judge, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Dr Vijay Lakshmi Brara, vice chairperson DDC, Juhi Manhas Pathania, president MC Dr Jogeshwar Gupta, DIG Udhampur- Reasi Range, SSP,DDC Councillors, BDC Chairpersons and other District officers attended the camp.