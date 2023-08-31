POSTS ADVERTISED | High Court directs JKSSB not to proceed with selection process

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday directed the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) not to proceed with the selection process of various posts advertised by it.

Hearing a plea, a bench of Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi also directed the High-Level Committee constituted by the government to review the functioning of the JKSSB to submit its report within 10 days.

The government has directed the Review Committee constituted on April 22 to examine whether the process of tendering followed by JKSSB, in which the examination conducting company M/S Aptech Ltd, which was selected to conduct the examinations, was consistent with the extant Financial Rules and Acts.

It has also asked the committee to see if all the relevant norms were fully complied with.