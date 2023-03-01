Posts of Director SKPA, DIG Prisons upgraded

“Consequent upon transfer and posting of these officers on these posts vide Government Order No.09-Home of 2023 dated January 6, 2023, it is hereby ordered that the post of Director SKPA, Udhampur, held by Garib Dass, IPS is declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of Additional Director General of Police, with effect from January 6, 2023, till it is held by the said officer and the post of DIG Prisons, J&K, held by Vikas Gupta, IPS is declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of Deputy Inspector General of Police, with effect from January 6, 2023, till it is held by the said officer,” read an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.