Posts of Director SKPA, DIG Prisons upgraded

Jammu: The J&K Home Department Wednesday upgraded the posts of Director Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA), Udhampur and DIG Prisons J&K.
The post of Director SKPA, Udhampur held by senior IPS Officer Garib Dass and that of DIG Prisons J&K held by IPS officer Vikas Gupta have been declared equivalent to that of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and the Deputy Inspector General of Police respectively till they are held by them.
“Consequent upon transfer and posting of these officers on these posts vide Government Order No.09-Home of 2023 dated January 6, 2023, it is hereby ordered that the post of Director SKPA, Udhampur, held by Garib Dass, IPS is declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of Additional Director General of Police, with effect from January 6, 2023, till it is held by the said officer and the post of DIG Prisons, J&K, held by Vikas Gupta, IPS is declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of Deputy Inspector General of Police, with effect from January 6, 2023, till it is held by the said officer,” read an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.