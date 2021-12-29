‘Power decentralisation, self-reliance planks of new governance in J&K’

New Delhi/Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is riding on the high tide of development and is expected to rise as a model for the rest of the country by 2023.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has made it clear that he is there to build concrete developmental foundations in J&K following the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in letter and spirit to make J&K a one-of-its-kind Smart City.

The work is being carried out in silence without much media fanfare, though the results are making much noise locally.

The Central government has wholeheartedly taken the task of remodeling JK for its holistic development.